Prince Harry has 'reached out' to his brother following Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry has "reached out" to his brother Prince William following the shocking news that the Princess of Wales is being treated for cancer.

Both Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have been in touch with William and Kate privately, according to ITV Royal Editor Chris Ship, but it is unclear what form they used to express their support.

© Getty Both Harry and Meghan have 'reached out' to William and Kate

Hours after Kate announced that she is in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed type of cancer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a public statement offering up their best wishes.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said.

The Princess, 42, underwent major abdominal surgery in January, which was deemed successful at the time, with her condition thought to be non-cancerous as no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer.

However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.

© Chris Jackson Kate is undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer

On Friday, March 22, Kate released an emotional and powerful personal video message, addressing her diagnosis. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate shared in the video, filmed by BBC Studios on Wednesday, March 20.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

Kate added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

Watch the Princess' message in full below...

WATCH: The Princess of Wales announces she has cancer in emotional video

HELLO! understands that the announcement was made on Friday because it was important for Kate to have the time and space to come to terms with her diagnosis, to recover from her surgery and to then begin her pathway to recovery.

With the children now having broken up from school for the Easter holidays, HELLO! understands that the Prince and Princess felt that now is the right time to share this update.

© The Prince of Wales Kate with her children

Following Kate's reveal, King Charles – who is also undergoing cancer treatment – said in a statement that he is "so proud" of his "beloved" daughter-in-law Princess Kate.

Both Charles and Kate were treated at The London Clinic earlier this year, and both he and Queen Camilla were aware she was preparing to issue her video message.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that His Majesty is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did".

© Getty The King and Queen were aware of Kate's diagnosis

Following their time in the hospital together, His Majesty has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks".

Both Charles and Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time".

If you've been personally affected by this story, the Macmillan Support Line offers confidential support to people living with cancer and their loved ones - you can contact the charity on 0808 808 00 00 from 8am to 8pm for free in the UK.

