Prince William inspired by Prince George and Prince Charlotte to launch this new taskforce

Fatherhood has inspired a new project for Prince William. The dad-of-two will convene a new industry-led taskforce called the The Royal Foundation Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying to support youth affected by cyberbullying and their families.

"This is an issue that The Duke feels strongly about," a spokesman for the royal

He continued, "But as a parent, [William] knows that many people worry about how to protect their children from the new avenues for bullying that technology is creating. He hopes the task force can help the industry share the best practice that is emerging across the sector and put in place new standards so that the internet remains something young people and their parents can embrace with confidence."

The Royal Foundation Taskforce will take "existing models of good practice for reporting abusive content on individual networks and develop a set of commitments for the industry to sign up to, to collectively tackle the issue." William's new project will also help parents to better understand cyberbullying and give them the confidence to find resources in order to support children affected by the issue.

The 33-year-old's new project aims to develop to develop an industry-wide response to the online bullying of children, focusing on ages 12-14.

Cyberbullying can have a detrimental effect on the mental health of young individuals so it should come as no surprise that William chose to support victims of it seeing as his Kate Middleton is a keen champion of mental health. The Cambridges recently teamed up with Prince Harry for a new video speaking out about the importance of ending the stigma surrounding mental health.

The royal trio each spoke about the importance of the campaign, with Kate saying, "Mental health is just as important as physical health," while Harry said, "We can all play our part by talking and listening to each other and helping each other find support."

Prince William conclude saying, "Let's get our heads together, and change the conversation about mental health."