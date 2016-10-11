Prince William says Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been suffering from major jet lag

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are still recovering from their royal tour of Canada! The royal tot’s father, Prince William opened up about traveling with his little ones abroad and how they are coping with the “jet lag.”

“We had a busy week. It was good fun,” the 34-year-old said on Monday night at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala Dinner. “It was nice to take the children with us as well.”

The Duke of Cambridge also noted that his three-year-old son and one-year-old daughter were well-behaved during the eight-day trip. “They were on [their] best behavior [during the trip], so it was good,” the proud dad said. “The jet lag has been a bit interesting since we got back.”

Both William and Kate Middleton have had busy agendas since returning across the pond. The dad-of-two stepped out on Monday, October 10 prior to the London gala with his wife and Prince Harry to mark World Mental Health Day with speeches and a ride on the London Eye.

Later in the day, the Duke made a solo appearance at the gala dinner in aid of the youth charity SkillForce, of which he is a patron. Prince George’s dad delivered a speech at the gala praising the charitable organization and SkillForce, which helps children develop self-confidence, resilience and character.

The royal said, “The pressures on young people these days is enormous – much more than even when I was at school. Competition around academic attainment, the pressures of social media, popularity – all these can create an environment where those who have difficult home lives or who are otherwise struggling for whatever reason can get left behind, unable ever to catch up again, even in their adult lives.”

“I am very pleased to say that your support tonight will go towards a pioneering new character education scheme that is set to be a national first and includes much younger children than SkillForce has worked with before,” he continued. “The new programme aims to help children dare to be their best selves, develop an inner strength that will carry them through life, and give them the confidence to be comfortable in their own skin.”