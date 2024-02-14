How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are comforting grandfather King Charles amid cancer treatment

As he undergoes treatment for cancer, King Charles will no doubt be finding comfort and solace in his three UK-based grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The 75-year-old King spent last week at Sandringham House in Norfolk, while Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three young children travelled to their country home, Anmer Hall, just down the road from Charles, for the February half-term holiday.

It's not known whether the Wales children were able to see their grandfather in person during the school break, if he was well enough or whether he had time in his busy diary.

But we do know that William is in regular contact with his dad. A royal source told HELLO! in this week's magazine: "The Prince has got his wife and children to look after, but he's in regular contact with the King and will see him soon."

King Charles attended church in Sandringham last week

A palace source also told HELLO! that father and son are in "constant contact", and while they will meet when they can, there will be no fuss or public announcement. They prefer to keep family matters firmly private.

It's possible then, that during one of those visits, William took George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, to see their grandfather.

But if Charles was unable to see his grandchildren in person during their half-term break, especially now that he is back in London for treatment, George, Charlotte, and Louis will no doubt have sent him get-well-soon cards and will be staying in touch however they can, such as video calls, which is how they kept in touch during the COVID-19 pandemic.



King Charles "loves" seeing his grandchildren in Windsor

The King has a close relationship with his UK-based grandchildren and before he was diagnosed with cancer, he was very involved with them. Since spending more time at Windsor Castle, close to the Wales' family home Adelaide Cottage, he's been able to see George, Charlotte, and Louis more regularly.

"He's in Windsor two or three nights a week," Robert Hardman said on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, adding that Charles "loves" visiting his grandchildren at Adelaide Cottage.

The King is clearly mindful of nurturing his relationship with his grandchildren, having modelled his grandfatherly role on his own bond with his own grandmother, the late Queen Mother.

On becoming a grandfather, Charles has previously said: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful. It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

