WATCH: Meghan Markle chooses Prince Harry in HELLO!'s exclusive video!

Looks like Meghan Markle fancied Prince Harry long before her royal romance. When asked during a quick-fire question round with HELLO! last October whether she preferred the ginger-haired royal or his older brother Prince William, the Suits actress giggled as she revealed her pick.

“I don't know,” Meghan initially said shaking her head and laughing, until she was promoted, "Harry?" “Harry? Sure,” the brunette beauty said, giggling at the question.

Meghan Markle spoke about Prince Harry during this quick fire video round

Little did Meghan know at the time that she was just months away from meeting the younger Prince last week spotted stocking up on groceries near his Nottingham Cottage home at Kensington Palace, also talked about how she prefers to stay in rather than eat out.

In HELLO!'s exclusive video filmed for Periscope, she said: “I love to cook so yes, stay in your cozies, have some nice wine, make yourself a nice meal – so much better!”

Meghan, who until last month was best known for playing Rachel Zane in the legal drama Suits, also revealed that the last concert she went to had been an AIDS benefit in New York hosted by Sir Elton John – a good friend of Harry’s.

Meghan Markle spoke about the issue of social media bullying

The actress, who has yet to comment on her royal romance, also talked about being trolled on social media – something the Prince spoke out about on her behalf in his statement last week.

Meghan was speaking to HELLO! Canada at a Dove Self-Esteem Workshop when the video was filmed. She also opened up about confidence and said that the one piece of advice she would give to her younger self is to "be kind to yourself".

She said, "If we treated ourselves as well as we treated our best friend, can you imagine? It would be so much better."

