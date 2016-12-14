Prince Harry let the cameras roll during surprise visit to disaster relief group MapAction

Prince Harry let the cameras roll this past fall when he paid a visit to the disaster relief group MapAction. The new clip, released on Wednesday, documents the 32-year-old's visit to Norway in September, to surprise volunteers of the organization during a major disaster stimulation exercise.

Harry, who is the patron of the organization, met with volunteers and got hands-on experience with creating maps to benefit aid during the aftermath of a mock-tornado.

Harry is the patron of MapAction Photo: Twitter@mapaction

Essentially what MapAction is doing is bringing order to chaos," the Prince noted in the clip. "It's the glue that binds everyone together."

He continued: "For you guys to have someone like MapAction here from the beginning is vital."

The volunteers at MapAction work 365 days a year to take crucial information from a disaster and translate it to maps, providing a picture used to prioritize responses and aid during disasters and emergencies.

Harry surprised volunteers at their headquarters in Norway Photo: Twitter/@mapaction

In the two minute clip, the Prince is seen praising the volunteers for all of their effort and hard work. "All the information comes in to you guys and then you are able to translate that information on to maps and therefore make everybody else's lives much easier," he said while speaking to the volunteers. "As proven, without all these maps and without your knowledge and without all the time you are able to give up as a volunteer, I dread to actually think what would be happening."

