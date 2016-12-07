Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family take on the holidays in festive sweaters

It's holiday time for the British royal family, and Queen Elizabeth and her crew are dressing the part. Madame Tussauds London and Save the Children unveiled a special set of wax figures on Tuesday featuring the monarch, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry in hilarious festive sweaters.

The Queen was outfitted in a sweater featuring her favorite pup - the Corgi with a gold crown while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their holiday spirit up a notch with a double-sweater.

Prince William and Kate are featured in a double-sweater Photo: Madame Tussauds London

Always keen to support philanthropic causes, the British royals approved of the new exhibit. "Madame Tussauds London has a very good relationship with the Royal family and received written permission from the Palace to go ahead with the activity," a rep confirmed to HELLO!.

The British royal family gave their seal of approval for the attraction Photo: Madame Tussauds London

The display, which will be shown throughout December, will celebrate Christmas Jumper Day on December 16. Guests who visit the attraction are encouraged to take unique photos with the royal family and consider donating to the organization, geared toward supporting children in developing countries.

Guest are encouraged to take silly selfies and donate to Save the Children Photo: Madame Tussauds London

Helena Wiltshire, head of PR at Save the Children hopes that the attraction will influence the Queen to take a more laid back approach when giving her speech this holiday season. "If the Royal likenesses are anything to go by there will be lots of families up and down the country taking their silliness very seriously, to help children around the world that are most in need of our help and support," she said in a statement. "Who knows, maybe the Queen will feel inspired to do her annual speech in a more laid back get up this year!"