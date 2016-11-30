Prince Harry will star in a new documentary about his 'unforgettable adventure' in Lesotho

Harry is the founder of the Sentebale charity Photo: Samir Hussein/Wireimage

Cameras will bear witness as the Prince travels through the landlocked country on a mission to discover stories he wants to tell the world. During the film, fans will see the special moment when Harry is reunited with local teenager Mutsu, who he met on his first visit to Lesotho during his gap year in 2004. Both Mutsu and Harry have remained in regular contact and know firsthand what it's like to grow up without a parent.

Prince Harry stepped behind the lens during his surprise trip to Lesotho

Inspired by his mother, Princes Diana, who was a dedicated philanthropist, Harry partnered with Prince Seeiso in 2006 to set up the charity Sentebale, which means "Forget me not" in the local language.

The film will show Harry reuniting with an old friend Photo: ITV

The film, which will be broadcast in the UK on December 19, will also show Harry getting his hands dirty and helping out with the charity's work while interacting with the local children. Viewers will understand why the royal decided to set up the charity aimed to provide care, support and education to Lesotho's most vulnerable children, many of whom have been victims of the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

Harry will speak to broadcaster Tom Bradby about his motives for establishing Sentebale, his passion for the future of his work in Africa, and how he's determined to use his unique position to do good.

Harry made his first trip to Lesotho in 2004 Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images

"It's fascinating to observe Prince Harry from boy to man, to see him following in his mother's humanitarian footsteps and to witness his undeniable commitment and passion for his work in Africa," said Sue Murphy, Head of Factual Entertainment at ITV.

Russ Malkin, Creative Director at Big Earth Productions, added: "It was compelling to have access to Harry when he was clearly so relaxed and candid about his commitment to his work in Africa."