Princess Diana letters reveal the early bond between her sons and Prince Harry's naughty streak

A series of letters from Princess Diana to a Buckingham Palace steward, Cyril Dickman have been auctioned off for thousands of dollars by UK auction house Cheffins Fine Art on Thursday. In the letters, written between 1984 and 1993, the late Princess offers a glimpse at her two young sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

One letter noted that Harry was constantly in trouble at school Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images

One letter, which was sent a few days after Prince Harry's birth in 1984 notes the bond between him and his older brother Prince William. "Dear Cyril, it was so very kind of you to have sent us such a lovely card, on the arrival of our small son," she wrote to Cyril, who was the Head Palace Steward at Buckingham Palace for over 50 years. "We both were greatly touched by your thoughtfulness and enormously appreciated it."

The letter continued: "William adores his little brother and spends the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses. Hardly letting the parents near!” Diana's letter about the "particularly happy time" was estimated with a value of $745 to $1,117 but was auctioned for $3,972.

The letters from Diana to Cyril were auctioned for thousands of dollars Photo: Cheffins

The letters also shared the not-so-good moments between her sons. Diana wrote to Cyril on October 17, 1992 and noted that Harry, now 34, was "constantly in trouble" at school. The boys are well and enjoying boarding school although Harry is constantly in trouble," she wrote. “We are off to Korea in November so a good place to do Christmas Shopping!”

The handwritten letter, which appeared on Kensington Palace notebook paper had pre-sale estimate of $745 to $1,117, but was sold for $2,978. In another, Diana thanked Cyril for his support following the death of her father.

Diana wasn't the only member of the royal family who was fond of Cyril. The collection included a host of cards, letters, and well-wishes from Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.