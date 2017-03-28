The Queen is looking for a new curtain maker!

The Queen is hiring a royal cushion and curtain maker. The chosen applicant will work in 1,000 rooms across Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and St James's Palace, helping to create and maintain the bespoke soft furnishings in all three royal residences. The Royal Household has advertised the full-time position online, telling prospective employees that it is their chance to leave their mark on "some of the most famous houses in the world".

According to the job description, the ideal candidate will be an expert in machine and hand stitching, with extensive experience in the field, "outstanding" practical skills and an ability to meet "challenging" deadlines. "It's knowing your curtains add the finishing touches to state rooms," it reads. "It's protecting heritage by leaving your own legacy. And it's furnishing some of the most famous house in the world. That's what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional."

The Queen pictured in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace

The advert continues: "Your challenge will be to provide curtains and soft furnishings that will maintain the presentation and functionality of these unique environments. You'll manage and deliver multiple soft furnishings projects, designing new items, estimating materials, costs and timings, and cutting fabrics. From tailoring furniture covers, to creating new curtain to scale the heights of state room, you'll consistently aim for the highest standards.

"Working with numerous historic items, you’ll survey and evaluate the condition of furnishings, prioritising work to both repair and preserve items, whilst also meeting the operational needs of working Royal residences. You'll carefully record all your handlings of historic furnishings, as well as keeping workrooms in good condition, fully equipped and stocked. The range of projects will stretch you. And knowing that you're conserving and creating magnificent items that will be enjoyed by future generations will give you the greatest sense of reward."

The state dining room at Windsor Castle

The starting salary for the position is £22,000 per annum, plus 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme and benefits. Closing date for applicants is 6 April. Vacancies are frequently posted on the Royal Household website. Other positions currently advertised include a £24,000-a-year secretarial assistant based at Buckingham Palace, and a £18,000-a-year assistant gardener to help maintain the grounds of Bagshot Park, home to Prince Edward and his family.

