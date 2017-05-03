Kate Middleton dresses down for farm day in Gloucestershire

Kate Middleton swapped designer gowns in favor of a decidedly more casual look for a day in the mud on a local farm in Gloucestershire, England on Wednesday. The Duchess of Cambridge wore skinny jeans and boots as she jumped right in to work with children's author Michael Morpurgo and his wife Clare, who run the charity Farms For City Children.

Duchess Kate donned a pair of her favorite boots for the day out working alongside kids on a farm Photo: Getty Images

Duchess Kate learned about the day-to-day running of a farm alongside a a group of local schoolchildren and teachers, even helping completing work around the farm yard with the children. She made her way from allotment to allotment, tending to the pigs, sheep and chickens.

The Duchess was shown around the farm by Michael and Clare, who set up the charity with the aim of giving city kids the chance to spend a week on a real working farm. During the engagement, Kate and the kids were also treated to a storytelling session by Michael, author of War Horse and Kensuke's Kingdom.

The engagement ended with a short tea party, where the Duchess met some of the charity's volunteers, trustees and staff.

The Duchess seemed to enjoy her day out in the country, which ended with a tea party with charity volunteers and staff Photo: Getty Images

Founded by Michael and Clare in 1976, Farms for City Children now has three working farms, where it welcomes around 3,200 children and 400 teachers a year. Children from all over Britain usually spend a week living and working on a real farm where they learn about where their food comes from, and develop practical skills outside the classroom. The charity's mission is to promote literacy and storytelling, as well as to give children an understanding of the countryside and food production.

Wednesday's farm adventure was just a day after Kate and husband Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte celebrated her second birthday. To mark the occasion the royal couple, who also have a son, Prince George, three, released an adorable portrait of their little girl snapped by none other than her mom, an amateur photographer.

