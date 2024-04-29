Prince William and Princess Kate share previously unseen wedding photo to celebrate anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a never-seen before wedding portrait to mark their 13th anniversary on Monday.

The black and white shot, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington and shared on their social media channels, shows the newlyweds at Buckingham Palace after their fairytale nuptials.

Prince William, wearing his red Irish Guards uniform, is seen with his arm around his bride's waist, as the happy couple beam at the camera.

Kate looks the perfect blushing bride in her satin and white wedding gown, designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

She was loaned the glittering Cartier Halo tiara from the late Queen Elizabeth II for her wedding day – marking her first of many tiara moments for the future Princess of Wales.

© Millie Pilkington William and Kate shared a previously unseen portrait from their wedding day

William and Kate, who are spending their anniversary privately, wrote in the caption: "13 years ago today!"

Since their wedding at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, the pair have welcomed three children – Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, who turns six on 2 May, and six-year-old Prince Louis.

The occasion comes at a difficult time for the couple amid Kate's ongoing chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis.

The Prince is currently on a reduced schedule from royal duties to support his wife and their three children.