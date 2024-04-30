Prince William and Princess Kate's surprise anniversary photo has got fans all saying the same thing

Royal fans were treated to a surprise photograph from the Prince and Princess of Wales on Monday – a previously unseen portrait from their wedding day to mark their 13th anniversary.

The black and white image showed the newlyweds beaming at the camera, with Kate in her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen bridal gown and veil and Prince William standing with his hand on his wife's waist.

The couple who marked the day privately, captioned the shot: "13 years ago today!"

Royal fans were quick to react to the beautiful photograph which was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington on 29 April 2011 at Buckingham Palace.

Millie, who took the latest portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla released on Friday, commented: "Happy wedding anniversary! Can't believe it's been 13 years. Remember this moment so well. Sending you both much love on this special day."

Many social media followers took the opportunity to send well-wishes to William and Kate, with one writing: "Oh my goodness, beautiful beyond words. Thank you for sharing such a beautiful picture. Happy anniversary to your HRH's today."

Others were surprised by the post, as William and Kate have only shared new photographs to mark their anniversary in 2021 to celebrate ten years of marriage, and last year when they released a snap of them enjoying a bicycle ride in the countryside.

"What a lovely surprise. Happy 13th to you two! May there be many more happy years to come," one follower wrote.

© Millie Pilkington William and Kate shared a previously unseen portrait from their wedding day

"Awwww what a beautiful picture!!! We finally have a new one from 2011! Thank you for this wonderful surprise. Happy 13th wedding anniversary! I wish you two the very best and many, many, many more wedding anniversaries to come!" another said.

"What a beautiful unseen photo. Happy Anniversary William and Catherine," a third wrote.

© Getty William and Kate at the altar on their wedding day on 29 April 2011

The couple are facing their most difficult challenge so far amid the Princess's cancer diagnosis, with Kate appealing for time, space and privacy as she continues her treatment.

In an emotional message to the nation last month announcing her health news, she praised her husband for his support during "an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family".

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance," she said.

The royal couple released a new photograph of Prince Louis to mark his sixth birthday last week, but in a break from tradition, they uploaded the image on his special day rather than the night before.

© The Princess of Wales Prince William and Kate released this new photo of Prince Louis to mark his 6th birthday

The shot taken by Kate, shows Louis beaming at the camera and lying on a picnic blanket near the family's home in Windsor.

The same stance is likely to be taken by William and Kate for Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday on Thursday 2 May.

It comes after the uproar over the digitally-altered Mother's Day photograph of Kate and her three children in March, with the Princess later issuing an apology for editing the portrait.

