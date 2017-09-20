Prince William gifted first royal present for his and Kate Middleton's unborn child

There will be no fighting in the Cambridge household! During the Duke of Cambridge’s visit to the Spitalfields Crypt Trust on September 19, the royal was presented with three wooden owls for each of his children— one for son Prince George, another for daughter Princess Charlotte and a third for his and wife Kate Middleton’s impending bundle of joy.

Prince William (pictured with Bernard Bristow) was gifted three wooden owls for his children during his visit to the Spitalfields Crypt Trust Photo: David Rose - WPA Pool / Getty Images

The pieces were made at the charity’s restoration workshop. Restoration Station manager Rhys Pritchard presented Prince William with the gifts, saying: “One for each, because we don’t want any arguments,” to which the 35-year-old replied, “Thanks very much. Yes, we don’t want arguments.” The proud dad added, "Very nice."

Rhys Pritchard told HELLO! that each owl, like the ones gifted to the Cambridge children, "is unique" and made by students Photo: Sabine Zetteler

SCT, which runs a number of social enterprises like the Restoration Station, supports people recovering from addiction by helping them get clean and sober, develop self-respect and hope for a better future. Each student who goes through the workshop as part of the Hanbury Project starts by making an owl.

The Duke visited the charity, which runs a number of social enterprises that help people recover from addiction & homelessness Photo: DAVID ROSE/AFP/Getty Images

SCT’s Director of Services Sheona Alexander told HELLO!, "We thought it would be nice to give three owls, so a) there was no fighting amongst the kids! And b) it follows a whole story for someone from the very start of their journey to then becoming a trainee within Restoration Station." After being congratulated on his wife’s pregnancy, Prince William joked with a former addict, now a trainee midwife, "All the best with the midwifery, I may see you sooner than you think."

William and Kate are expecting their third child together Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kensington Palace announced earlier this month that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child. As with her previous pregnancies, Kate is suffering from acute morning sickness. Last week the Prince gave an update on his pregnant wife telling a patient at Aintree Hospital, “She’s doing very well, thanks.”