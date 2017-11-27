The Markles and the Middletons: A closer look at the ‘almost royal’ families By Sophie Hamilton

first sitting separately at the opening ceremony, then holding hands at a tennis match. With the romance looking more serious with each passing royal moment, fans want to know all about the Suits actress, from her style to her family.

Meghan may soon follow Kate and marry into the British royal family Photo: Getty Images

The attention on Meghan is reminiscent of that surrounding Kate Middleton before she got engaged to Prince William – and it just so happens, both share a major similarity: they are both from non-royal backgrounds. Here HELLO! provides a guide to who's who in their respective families.

THE MOMS

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is a yoga teacher and social worker, who divorced Meghan’s father when she was six years old, according to reports. The pair are very close and Meghan has shared photos of the pair together on Instagram. Kate’s mom, Pippa and James. Kate is also extremely close to her mother with Carole visiting her this month to offer support as she battles sickness with her third pregnancy.

Kate's family: Mom and dad Carole and Michael, and siblings James and Pippa



Kate's family: Mom and dad Carole and Michael, and siblings James and Pippa Photo: Getty Images

THE SIBLINGS

Meghan has a half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr. and a half-sister, Samantha Grant. Thomas, 51, is 15 years older than Meghan and lives in Oregon with his fiancée Darlene Blount and his two children. He told the Daily Mail this month: “I hope Prince Harry proposes. She's a hot commodity right now - he better get on it.” Samantha Markle, who is estranged from the Suits star, is a former actress and model and lives in Florida. Kate’s siblings, Pippa and James both live in the UK and are used to their share of press attention. Party organizer Pippa married James Matthews this year, while businessman James, 29, is in a relationship with long-term girlfriend Donna Air.

