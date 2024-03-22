Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wish Princess Kate 'health and healing' in statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sent their best wishes to the Princess of Wales, sharing a statement hours after she revealed she was being treated for cancer.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Prince Harry and Meghan said.

© Chris Jackson Kate has revealed her cancer diagnosis

The relationship between Harry and Meghan, and Kate and her husband Prince William, has been strained over the last 18 months, and it is not known if Harry has also privately reached out to his sister-in-law.

The Princess, 42, released an emotional video on Friday March 22, revealing that her abdominal surgery in January was completed successfully and that, at the time, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous and no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer. However, post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present and she is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

© Getty Meghan and Harry have released a statement

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate shared in the video, recorded in Windsor on Wednesday March 20.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

Kate added: "I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

The Princess of Wales announces she has cancer in emotional video

King Charles, who is also undergoing treatment of cancer, said in a statement that he is "so proud" of his "beloved" daughter-in-law Princess Kate. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that His Majesty is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did".

HELLO! understands that following their time in hospital together – both Charles and Kate were treated at The London Clinic earlier this year – the King has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks".

© Getty King Charles with Prince William and Kate

Hours before Kate released the video, Meghan and Harry made an appearance in Los Angeles, at the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection's event at SoFi Stadium on Thursday March 21.

In a video from the event posted on attendee Matheos Coehlo's Instagram, Meghan could be heard telling guests: "I thought, 'Oh my gosh, the extension of that can mean you're vocal about your success, they'll see you and say you deserved it.' And hopefully you get to that place. So a huge thanks to the Kinsey family."

