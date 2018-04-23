The royal baby arrives: Watch the Lindo Wing live HELLO! US

This is not a drill! Fans and press waiting outside of the Lindo Wing at London's St Mary's Hospital don't have long to wait now! Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to the hospital – and you can watch the Lindo Wing live as we await the birth and the baby's royal debut. The world has been waiting for the big news ever ever since barriers were set up outside of the luxury hospital wing on April 9. And finally, on Monday morning April 21, the official Kensington Palace Twitter account announced the exciting development on Twitter shortly before 8.30 am London time: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

UPDATE: It's a boy! Kensington Palace announced via Twitter: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." A second tweet read: "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news."