This is how the Duchess of Cornwall celebrated her birthday – and we are jealous! It looks like Camilla had a wonderful day celebrating with husband Prince Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall turned 71 on Tuesday, and it looks like she had a day to remember. Along with her beloved husband Prince Charles, Camilla took a trip to the Scilly Isles, starting with a visit to St Mary's. While it was a royal engagement – with the pair opening a newly redesigned quayside – they still managed to fit in a lot of celebrations. This included tucking into a personalised carrot cake, which was presented to the birthday girl at a new harbour side restaurant. The beautifully iced gateaux was decorated with real carrots, and had the words 'Happy Birthday Ma'am' written out in chocolate icing.

Camilla Parker-Bowles was treated to a tasty carrot cake on her birthday Photo credit: Twitter

Next up, Charles and Camilla took a boat over to St Martin's, where they were once again greeted by well-wishers, and enjoyed a visit to businesses on the island, including a shoe shop, bakery and beachside fish and chip shop. While taking a trip to the local florist – Scilly Flowers – Camilla was gifted with a beautiful posy.

Camilla's birthday cake in particular will no doubt have gone down a treat – quite literally – with the Duchess. Earlier in the month, Charles revealed that his wife has a sweet tooth during an engagement in Wales to the Natural Weigh shop in Crickhowell town. When shop employees offered Charles some chocolates, he cheekily declined the offer, saying: "It's my darling wife who likes chocolate."

The carrot cake had chocolate icing - a favourite with Camilla Photo credit: Twitter

Last year, ahead of her milestone 70th birthday, Camilla gave a rare insight into her personal life, and revealed the other things that make her happy. When asked what gives her the most joy in her life, the royal told The Sun: "Obviously my husband, my family, my friends and to see my grandchildren when they are all playing together and happy." She added: "When I come back from a trip, that first moment I see them with their sweet faces gives me such joy."

During the interview, Camilla also opened up about her marriage to Charles, revealing that they enjoy passing their time together in the garden. "The Prince is a great gardener and I share his passion. Anything I plant, to actually watch it grow gives me great pleasure."