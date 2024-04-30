Beaming Queen Camilla looks divine in floaty leopard print look

Tuesday may have marked King Charles' return to work following the news of his cancer diagnosis, but his wife Queen Camilla stole the show during the engagement, wearing a beautiful statement dress.

For their visit to a cancer treatment centre in central London, the Queen donned a floaty leopard print dress, with the soft layers and delicate ruffled neckline creating a beautifully delicate outfit choice for the occasion.

Her Majesty, 76, added a sensible pair of heels, opaque tights and her signature Van Cleef & Arpels green and gold bracelet, which she is rarely seen without.

© Getty Queen Camilla pulled out all the stops for her husband's return to work

Queen Camilla also stuck to her trademark look when it came to her hair, styling her bob in voluminous waves worthy of popstar Sabrina Carpenter.

Drop earrings and a brown handbag completed the look – with a print this eye-catching, Queen Camilla was right to keep her accessories lowkey.

This isn't the first time Queen Camilla has worn leopard print, in fact, it appears to be becoming a favourite of hers. Earlier this month the 76-year-old wore a sheer leopard print blouse to an event in Buckingham Palace, though she wore the statement piece underneath a plain black tunic, for a more demure take on the trend.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore a sheer leopard print blouse

Her decision to go for all-out animal print today proves she's feeling more confident in her style, and ready to embrace her love of leopard – and she's not the only member of the royal family who favours animal print.

Duchess Sophie has been known to wear snake print outfits in muted cream shades, while Princess Kate went all out last summer in a bright green leopard print gown, and has been seen in a brown leopard print skirt in the past too – quite the fashion icons!

© Getty Princess Kate isn't immune to the allure of leopard print

One royal we can't imagine embracing animal print is the late Queen Elizabeth II. While she was known for wearing rainbow brights, it was rare she was seen in a statement print.

Queen Elizabeth looked delighted in her leopard print coat

That said, when HELLO! scoured the royal fashion archives, the late monarch did rock the popular print, wearing a leopard inspired coat for a trip out in 1952, smiling widely – we wonder if Queen Camilla has inherited the statement piece?