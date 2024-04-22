Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George and little brother Prince Louis' joint celebrations revealed
Prince George and little brother Prince Louis' joint celebrations revealed

April 23 marks a special day for the Wales family

2 minutes ago
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Prince and Princess of Wales will celebrate their youngest child Prince Louis' sixth birthday on Tuesday.

No doubt Prince William and Kate will ensure that their cricket-loving son will have a fun-filled day but Louis' birthday also falls on a very patriotic day and one which shares its namesake with his big brother, Prince George – St George's Day!

On 23 April, many people across England will celebrate the country's patron saint, St George, who according to popular legend, slayed a dragon and saved a princess.

The date is said to mark the anniversary of the patron saint's death in 303 AD, also known as The Feast of Saint George.

In 2015, to mark Prince George's second birthday, the Royal Mint created a limited edition commemorative coin, which depicted St George and the dragon. 

George will be the seventh George to reign when he ascends the throne. However, he could opt for a different moniker entirely when he becomes monarch, known as his regnal name.

George could choose one of his middle names, Alexander or Louis, but he's likely to follow in his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and grandfather King Charles III's footsteps and stick with his first name. 

The late Queen's father was born Albert Frederick Arthur George, but assumed his regnal name of King George VI, in honour of his late father, George V.

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George© Getty
George will one day be King

While George is a future king, his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are likely to support him and become full-time working royals when they are older.

But according to royal author Robert Hardman's most recent book, King Charles III: The Inside Story, George is unlikely to carry out royal engagements until he's much older and finished with his education.

Page of Honour Prince George of Wales and Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown leave Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. © Getty
George acted as a page of honour at his grandfather King Charles' coronation

Robert writes: "Whereas Charles III had his future mapped out without consultation, Prince William had a significant degree of autonomy in his choice of university education, his engagement with the armed forces and his introduction to regular royal duties. He is determined that Prince George should have a similar if not greater involvement in the way he develops his own royal role.

"'There is no expectation that any royal duties are going to kick in until George is well into his twenties,' says a Kensington Palace veteran. 'Before he was even made a page at the Coronation, William and Catherine wanted to ask him if he felt comfortable about it because he was clearly the youngest. It turned out he was keen.'"

Prince William and Kate have been slowly introducing their three young children to their future responsibilities, with George and Charlotte in particular, accompanying their parents at their public outings in recent years. 

