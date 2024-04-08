Princess Kate's golden rule for children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Princess of Wales is a hands-on mother with her three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - and her number one rule is all about kindess.

It's thought that over the years, the royal mother-of-three has picked up a few parenting hacks from both her mother Carole Middleton, and Prince William's late mother, Princess Diana.

HELLO! Online's Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey tells us: "Based on observations of photographs of Princess Diana at the time, and the current Princess of Wales, they are both very affectionate with their children.

"Kate is often seen holding her children's hands or picking them up for cuddles when they were smaller," she continues. "There are often lots of comforting gestures, such as a pat on the back or stroking their hair. When interacting with other children on her public engagements, Kate often crouches down to their level to engage with them – something that Diana would often do."

Over the years, Princess Kate has tried to instil a sense of normality in her children's lives, particularly when it comes to extracurricular activities beyond the classroom in a bid to foster their people skills.

She has previously spoken about her wish for George, Charlotte and Louis to join The Scout Association - an association which according to the Scouts' website "engages and supports young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society."

Back in 2019, Kate visited the Scouts' headquarters in Gilwell Park, Essex. During her visit, she learnt about a new pilot scheme to bring Scouting to younger children, with teenage Scout Tahseen Patel revealing after the engagement: "She [Kate] was interested in the early years and how you learn things in Scouting that you don't learn in school and elsewhere.

"And how she wants her children to grow up in the Scouting movement, not just in school, because she tries doing things at home but there's only so much you can do and you need to build relationships with other people."

And when asked if Prince George had joined the Scouts, Tahseen added at the time: "He hasn't yet, but she said she'd love him to."

Aside from encouraging her children to spread their wings, Princess Kate has also maintained that her incredible charity work has influenced her parenting style.

While talking at the Royal Foundation Forum with husband Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kate shared: "You can't help but reflect on your own life and it's definitely had an impact on how sort of I look at how I mother, how we work as a family and you know, how we hope to bring up our children."

Most recently, the Princess of Wales celebrated Easter privately with her husband William and their three children. Their private celebrations came after Kate began a course of preventative chemotherapy following her shock cancer diagnosis in late February.

However, the Princess has not disclosed what type of cancer she has, with a Kensington Palace spokesperson stating at the time of the announcement: "We will not be sharing any further private medical information. The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as we all do. The Princess is now on a recovery pathway having commenced a course of preventative chemotherapy."