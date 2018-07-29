Princess Eugenie has just done something very inspiring The royal bride-to-be spoke at the UN headquarters in New York to address the issue of slavery

Princess Eugenie often uses her royal status to help address issues and promote good causes, and most recently she took a trip to New York's UN headquarters to host a conference about her Anti-Slavery Collective initiative, which she launched in April. Following the conference, Eugenie took to her Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes photos, and posted an inspiring quote by anti-slavery campaigner William Wiberforce. She wrote: "It was such an honour to speak @nexusglobalnetwork at the @unitednations about @the_anti_slavery_collective. An initiative I co-founded last year to combat modern day slavery. 'You may choose to look the other way but you can never say again that you did not know” William Wilberforce.'"

Princess Eugenie spoke at the UN headquarters in New York about anti-slavery

Eugenie's followers were quick to praise her for her work, with one writing: "Thank you for bringing this very important topic to light. Most are children who can use everyone’s help," while another said: "I love what you stand for!" A third added: "Good for you! I have every admiration for the British Royal Family for the work everyone does to bring attention to global issues. Thank you!"

Eugenie and her sister Beatrice are very close

The royal bride-to-be was joined at the conference by her big sister Princess Beatrice, and their mum Sarah, Duchess of York couldn’t have been prouder of her girls. The doting mum took to her own Instagram account to pay tribute to them, sharing a gorgeous photo of the pair both dressed in stylish dresses. Beatrice, 29, kept things simple in a black cocktail-style frock, and Eugenie, 27, opted to recycle one of her favourite outfits - a floral Erdem mini dress with a frilled collar, which she had worn last month to Royal Ascot. Sarah wrote next to the photo: "So proud of my girls Beatrice and Eugenie @unitednations HQ. Eugenie hosted a conference about ending slavery in New York @princesseugenie#theun #newyork #nyc #usa."

The royal bride-to-be shared behind-the-scenes photos from her talk

Both Eugenie and Beatrice are following in their parents footsteps when it comes to charity work, and recently Sarah announced that they will become ambassadors for her newly merged charity Children in Crisis with Street Child UK. Sarah has long been passionate about helping others and recently praised her work with Children in Crisis for helping to save her life. "It [Children in Crisis] has probably saved my life, too, by giving me purpose through hard times. As my grandmother always said, "when you feel bad about yourself, go out there and do something for somebody else," she reflected.