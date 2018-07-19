Princess Eugenie confirms exciting royal wedding news with previously unseen photos The couple are set to tie the knot in October

Princess Eugenie has shared two previously unseen photos of herself with fiancé Jack Brooksbank to confirm the exciting news that they are inviting members of the public to their royal wedding. The 28-year-old said they were “excited” to share their day with the public, telling her 269,000 Instagram followers: “Jack and I are excited to be able to invite people to watch our wedding inside the Precinct of Windsor Castle. Find out more via publicevents.royal.uk/ballot.”

The photos Eugenie posted included a sweet one of her smiling at her fiancé as they attend an event together, while the other shows the couple strolling through the countryside with their arms wrapped around each other, and Eugenie resting her head on Jack’s shoulder.

Princess Eugenie shared a previously unseen photo with Jack Brooksbank

It was announced on Wednesday that a total of 1,200 guests will be given access to the castle grounds for the royal wedding, from where they will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the ceremony and watch the bride and groom depart St George's Chapel as man and wife. Members of the public can apply for up to four tickets on the royal family's official website, www.royal.uk; those chosen will be notified in September by post. The application process is open until 8 August.

As well as 1,200 members of the public, other guests who have been invited to watch the wedding from the castle grounds include representatives of charities supported by Princess Eugenie and Jack, children from the local schools that Eugenie attended as a young girl, members of the Windsor community, residents of Windsor Castle and a number of royal household staff.

After their church ceremony, Eugenie and Jack will take part in a short carriage procession through part of Windsor High Street. The carriage will depart via Castle Hill and proceed along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate.

Eugenie said she's "excited" to share her big day with the public

Eugenie and Jack's engagement was announced in January, just days after the businessman popped the question during a romantic holiday in Nicaragua. This will be the second royal wedding of the year, following on from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day which took place on Saturday 19 May. Like Eugenie and Jack, Harry and Meghan also invited members of the public into the palace grounds to share in their special day, and also enjoyed a carriage ride around the quaint English town.