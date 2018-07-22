This significant detail about Princess Eugenie's wedding has been revealed Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter is marrying her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to marry in October at St George's Chapel in Windsor – the very same place that Eugenie's cousin Prince Harry tied the knot to Meghan Markle earlier this year. While there will be many similarities between the two royal weddings, one significant difference has been revealed concerning Jack. According to the Mail on Sunday, the 32-year-old will not be granted a title, but will instead remain a member of the public. This will mean that Eugenie will be known as HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs Jack Brooksbank. A source told the publication that Eugenie is not at all bothered by this, and if anything has avoided any special treatment.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks are getting married in October

Eugenie and Jack - just like Harry and Meghan - will also be inviting members of the public to attend their royal wedding. The 28-year-old said that they were "excited" to share their day with the public in a recent Instagram post. Eugenie shared two never-before-seen photos of the pair to confirm the exciting news, and told her followers: "Jack and I are excited to be able to invite people to watch our wedding inside the Precinct of Windsor Castle. Find out more via publicevents.royal.uk/ballot."

MORE: Princess Eugenie is set to have the daughter of this famous pop star as a flower girl

Loading the player...

Princess Eugenie announced her engagement in January;

It was announced on Wednesday that a total of 1,200 guests will be given access to the castle grounds for the royal wedding, from where they will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and the royal family, listen to a live broadcast of the ceremony and watch the bride and groom depart St George's Chapel as man and wife. Members of the public can apply for up to four tickets on the royal family's official website, www.royal.uk; those chosen will be notified in September by post. The application process is open until 8 August.

Eugenie and Jack are inviting members of the public to celebrate their special day with them

After their church ceremony, Eugenie and Jack will take part in a short carriage procession through part of Windsor High Street. The carriage will depart via Castle Hill and proceed along part of the High Street before returning to the castle via Cambridge Gate. The Princess' engagement was announced in January via the palace. Jack and Eugenie also appeared on The One Show, where they opened up about the proposal in Nicaragua.

MORE: Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen photos of her and Jack Brooksbank

Eugenie revealed that it was an "incredible moment" when her partner of seven years asked her to be his wife, and that she "cried" when he proposed. She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said, 'This is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years. It was the perfect moment because we knew it was going to end up this way." She added: "I was over the moon, crying."