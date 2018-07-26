Why we won't see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the next month Prince William, Kate and the young Cambridges are also on their summer holiday

Royal watchers should expect not to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the next month, as the couple enjoy their summer holiday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, like the rest of the royal family, will be relieved of their royal duties for the next few weeks. Harry and Meghan carried out their final engagement before their break on Thursday, attending the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

Meghan, who is turning 37 next week, cheered on her husband as he took part in the polo match. Harry was raising funds and awareness for his charity Sentebale, which works with children and teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana who are coming to terms with being HIV positive, have Aids or have lost their parents to the disease.

Harry started his summer holiday on a high note, with his team beating their opponents by 5-4. It's not yet known how Harry and Meghan will spend the summer, but they are likely to enjoy a luxurious break abroad, particularly as the Duchess is celebrating her birthday next Saturday. Last year, Harry whisked his then-girlfriend to Botswana for an incredible safari trip. It has also been reported that Los Angeles-born Meghan may return to the US to catch up with her family and friends.

The couple are now off to enjoy their summer holiday

The royal family are enjoying their summer off in different parts of the world. Prince William and Kate have been soaking up the sun in Mustique with their three young children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Cambridges, who have been holidaying with Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, also celebrated George's fifth birthday on the private Caribbean island last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Queen is enjoying her traditional break in Scotland. The 92-year-old monarch travelled up north last week and has been staying at Craigowan Lodge on the Balmoral estate. She will move into her official residence, Balmoral Castle, when it closes to tourists in August. Prince Charles and Camilla are expected to travel to Scotland in a few weeks, where they will stay at Birkhall, which is also located on the Queen's Balmoral Estate.