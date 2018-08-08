Royal family celebrates Princess Beatrice's 30th birthday with never-before-seen photos The Queen's granddaughter is 30 today!

Happy birthday to Princess Beatrice, who is celebrating her 30th birthday today! The royal family's official Twitter account has created a beautiful collage to mark Beatrice's milestone, featuring some never-before-seen photos of the Queen's granddaughter. The accompanying caption read: "Wishing Princess Beatrice a very Happy 30th Birthday! To mark the occasion we've put together #30at30 photos of HRH #HappyBirthdayHRH."

The collage showed some particularly sweet snaps of Beatrice, her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her younger sister Princess Eugenie, 28. Royal fans will recognise some of the photos that were taken at official engagements – such as Beatrice at Trooping the Colour, at Ascot and at charity events.

But others showed a glimpse into Beatrice's childhood. One particularly heartwarming snap was of the Princess as a toddler, bundled up in a snow suit and posing in front of a snowman. A couple of others showed Beatrice in her school uniform when she was enrolled at Upton House School in Windsor and later Coworth Park School.

Beatrice is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah. She is the Queen's fifth grandchild, after her cousins Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Prince William and Prince Harry. While the Princess tends not to give interviews, like other members of the royal family, she and her younger sister Princess Eugenie currently star in the September issue of British Vogue.

Despite their close bond, Beatrice revealed that the siblings do occasionally argue, and like many sisters, it's over fashion. "One of the biggest fights we ever had was about a pair of Converse trainers," she explained: "We have the same size feet and both of us had identical pairs. One pair got trashed and the other sister may have swapped them."

Eugenie, who is due to marry long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in October, also opened up about the cruel criticism the sisters have endured. "There was a horrible article that had been written about Beatrice and she got really upset. We were just about to step out (to a Buckingham Palace garden party) and she had a bit of a wobble and cried," said Eugenie. "I was looking after her and then about an hour later, I had a wobble and started crying and Bea was there for me."