Royal Ascot: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry's day at the 2015 races

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have been getting plenty of quality time with their grandchildren over the past few days. Prince William spent his Monday with them at a celebration for the Magna Carta while Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall had a fun Tuesday with their grandparents at the opening of Royal Ascot.



The Queen was all smiles at the royal outing Photo: Getty Images



Greeted with huge cheers, the Queen was joined by Harry, Philip and Harry's uncle, Prince Andrew, in the horse-drawn carriage, as the royal procession made its way into the grounds.

Basking in the sunshine, the British monarch wore a fushcia pink suit and matching hat by milliner Angela Kelly, while Harry looked smart in a black top hat and tails and a royal blue waistcoat. It is Harry's second year at Royal Ascot, after joining the monarch in her carriage for the first time in 2014.

Camilla and Beatrice both wore mint green Photos: Getty Images



In a second carriage, Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall waved at the crowds. They sat alongside Charles's niece Princess Beatrice, who matched Camilla in a gorgeous sea-green and royal blue ensemble.

The Queen's daughter Princess Anne also attended with her children - Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, and Zara Tindall, who matched the sunshine with her buttercup-yellow dress and the Marsha hat by Rosie Olivia Millinery.

This year will see 30-year-old Harry award the winners of the 3.45 pm King's Stand Stakes, while Prince Charles and Camilla will also present prizes for the 4.20 pm St. James's Palace Stake.

Prince Harry rode in the carriage with his grandparents Photo: Getty Images



The Queen is a keen supporter of Royal Ascot, which was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 and is constantly kept informed of the order and the development of the racing program throughout the year.

She has owned 22 winning horses including Estimate, 2013's winner of the historic Gold Cup. Attended by thousands of race-goers who are all dressed to impress, each day of the five-day meeting commences with a Royal Procession and the arrival of the Queen and the royal party in horse-drawn landau carriages which is televised each year.

