Kevin Clifton reveals truth about behind-the-scenes on Strictly Come Dancing

Kevin Clifton has opened up about how unglamorous behind-the-scenes of Strictly Come Dancing can be. Chatting to his fans on Instagram stories, the dancing professional revealed that he and the fellow dancers on the show had been rehearsing all day in the hot weather and were tired. He said: "If you're expecting the real life of a Strictly pro to be glamorous this is what actually happens. We've all be busting our a**** today in searing heat and I'm sure all the dancers are really tired. Big day but the routines are going to be epic."

The dancer, who has appeared on Strictly since series 11, added: "When I was 22 I would be able to go out every night drinking and felt invincible and could always perform. Now I'm 35 I'm finding it increasingly important to eat right and sleep." He then joked that although he'd like to stay up and play on Playstation, he had to go to sleep for another day of rehearsals, and wished his fans a good night.

Kevin will appear in the upcoming show with his ex-wife, Karen Clifton, just a few months after announcing their split. The pair, who are still close friends, recently concluded a UK-wide dance tour, and have revealed that they still enjoying performing together. Speaking to HELLO! about their break-up, Karen said: "As performers with our fans and as a couple with our family, we have shared so much, so no matter what has happened, we can continue. Things don't have to fall apart. Throughout the years we have had a good friendship, and that is a great base." Kevin added: "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people."

