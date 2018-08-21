Why this week is very exciting for this young royal Thursday is a special day for someone in the royal family…

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, granddaughter of the Queen's late sister Princess Margaret, captured hearts when she was eight as one of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's adorable bridesmaids during their royal wedding in 2011. Now aged sixteen, the young royal is all grown up and took her GCSE exams this summer. On Thursday, Margarita, like most others her age, will be facing the results day nerves as she finds out how she did. The 22nd in line to the throne attends St Mary's School in Ascot, which is also attended by Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of the Earl of Wessex.

Margarita was born on 14 May 2002 at Portland Hospital. She is the daughter of Princess Margaret's son, David Armstrong-Jones and his wife Serena, Countess of Snowdon. Her full name, Margarita Elizabeth Rose Alleyne honours her grandmother Princess Margaret and the Queen. According to David, Margarita's brother Charles, now 19, chose the middle name Rose, whilst Alleyne is a family name.

Since Prince Charles became the first member of the royal family to sit public examinations, obtaining five O-Levels, royals have been sitting GCSE's and A levels like schoolchildren all over the country. Margarita's second cousin Prince William achieved twelve GCSE's, whilst his brother Prince Harry obtained eleven. William's A level results were conveyed to him by his former housemaster and St Andrew's graduate, Andrew Gailey. He got A in Geography, B in History of Art, and C in biology.

Princess Eugenie is the highest achieving member of the royal family when it comes to exams. She left Marlborough College in 2008 with three A Levels - two A's and one B in Art, English Literature and History of Art. Kate also attended Marlborough College, where she received 11 GCSE's and got A's in A Level Maths and Art and a B in English.

