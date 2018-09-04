Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the WellChild Awards - Live Updates The royal couple enjoyed a night out in London for a very special cause

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in London on Tuesday night for a very special occasion, as the royal couple honoured some of Britain's bravest children at the WellChild Awards, celebrating the achievements of those who are seriously ill. The royal couple attended a pre-ceremony reception to meet the young winners of each category and their families, and will later attend the star-studded ceremony, where Prince Harry will present the Most Inspiration Child award and deliver a speech.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived to the event in London on Tuesday night

Speaking at last year’s WellChild Awards, the Duke said: "These awards were created to shine a bright light on an amazingly brave group of children and young people, on their lives, and on the resolve they and their families have shown to overcome challenges. Life for families caring for seriously ill children is exceptionally tough. And without WellChild it is even tougher. Over the years, the WellChild Awards has played a huge part in highlighting what these families need, and the support that is desperately needed to meet the ever-increasing demand."

Meghan looked stylish in a black trouser suit

As ever, all eyes were on Meghan's outfit as she arrived at The Royal Lancaster Hotel, with the Duchess opting for an elegant black Altuzarra trouser suit, which she teamed with a black blouse by Czec Republic designer Deitas, priced at £173, a matching clutch and heels. Harry, meanwhile, looked dapper in a navy suit and white shirt. The event saw a number of well-known faces, including hosts Gaby Roslin and Matt Allwright, as well as Katie Piper and Ian Waite.

Harry and Meghan met the young winners at the awards

The royal couple were a hit with guests at the event

Winners included four-year-old Mckenzie Brackley, four, who had to learn to speak, swallow, eat and drink and move again due to acute flaccid paralysis. The little boy was praised for being there for other children when they are scared or sad. The royal couple even bonded with little Mckenzie by telling him that they didn't like cameras either.

The royal couple had fun chatting to the winners

Harry and Meghan spoke to winner Jacob, 17, who cares for his younger sister Mellisa, who has Angelman syndrome, resulting in her needing 24-hour care. As a result of Jacob's determination and patience, Melissa being able to crawl and then walk.

Harry and Meghan with 17-year-old winner Jacob

The royal couple were inspired after meeting 10-year-old Chloe, who was born with cerebral palsy which left her unable to walk. In 2014, Chloe became the first disabled child in the UK to pass her pre-primary ballet award with the prestigious Royal Academy of Dance. Chloe bonded with Harry and Meghan about Disney, where they revealed to her their favourite films. The Lion King being Harry's, and The Little Mermaid Meghan's.

Prince Harry and Meghan with winner Chloe

The event marked Harry and Meghan's second engagement following their summer holidays. The royal couple were last seen out on Wednesday night following a few weeks off from official duties. The newlyweds kick-started their busy autumn schedule with a trip to the theatre to attend a charity performance of the hit musical Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre to raise money for Harry's HIV charity Sentebale. The couple looked well-rested and were in great spirits, and Meghan delighted the cast of the show after accidentally giving away the pet name that she calls Harry.

