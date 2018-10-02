Revealed: The foods that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle can’t eat now that they’re royals - video There has to be some disadvantages to being a Duchess

Working members of the royal family have to follow a strict list of etiquette guidelines that affect their wardrobes, behaviour and even what they can eat. The Duchess of Cornwall recently revealed on Australian Masterchef that when on official engagements, nothing with too much garlic is ever served: "Garlic is a no-no... You always have to lay off the garlic." This was confirmed by former royal chef Darren McGrady, who revealed that palace chefs are forbidden from serving food containing too much onion or garlic. Also off the menu for royals is shellfish, which carries a high risk of food poisoning, Though Prince William just revealed his love of sushi,proving that some royal rules are meant to be broken. This will come a blow to Meghan Markle who stated in 2013 that her ideal evening comprised of a "leisurely dinner of seafood and pasta" chased by a Negroni. For the full list of foods that the royals don’t eat, see the video below.

