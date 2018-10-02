The Queen reveals difficulty of sitting cross-legged – video Her Majesty stars in new ITV documentary Queen of the World

The Queen has joked about the difficulty of sitting cross-legged, revealing that she is not built for it. Speaking in new ITV documentary Queen of the World, the monarch reminisced on her visit to Tonga as she spoke to Elizabeth Kite, a former Tonga resident and winner of a Queen's Young Leaders Award.

Asked if she enjoyed her time there, the Queen replied: "It was wonderful. We had people playing the nose flute outside the window. Just the most extraordinary thing. Sounds awfully uncomfortable but they play it rather well." She added: "The only thing I found difficult was sitting cross-legged. It's quite painful for people who are not built in the same direction."

The short clip gives viewers a look at what it's really like to meet the Queen in her home. Before welcoming her three guests into the room, she tells a member of staff to open a door. "Can you open it? No, no this door – push it, push it open, thank you. Otherwise they can't get in!" she says with a smile.

MORE: Kevin Clifton reveals big change he's made in his life since split from Karen

The ITV documentary launched last week, with the second and final episode due to air on Tuesday evening. It examines the Queen's position as head of the Commonwealth and the role she plays on the international stage. Members of the royal family feature in the series, including Meghan Markle, who, in one particularly poignant scene, is reunited with her dreamy Givenchy wedding dress.

The monarch stars in new documentary Queen of the World

MORE: Sophie Wessex's latest outfit is fit for Fashion Week

Admiring the beautiful creation as it's being prepared to go on display for an exhibition, Meghan points out the details in the veil. "Beautiful. Somewhere in here, there's a piece of… did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It was my 'something blue.' It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date," she said.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.