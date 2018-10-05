Royal Watch with royal photographer Chris Jackson: Kate Middleton emerges post maternity leave and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit their dukedom - video Another busy week for the royal family

Kate Middleton stepped out this week for her first official engagement since giving birth to Prince Louis. The Duchess was visiting Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington. "They’re the kind of images that people want to see, they’re the pictures that generate a positive response in people and it was lovely," revealed Getty Images official royal photographer Chris Jackson during our weekly Facebook live show Royal Watch. "We heard that she loves to go hunting bugs with George and Charlotte which is a great little nugget," added HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also stepped out this week to visit Sussex for the first time as a couple. "This was a taster of what we have to come in Australia and New Zealand," stated Chris. "They always take time to go and say hello, to great as many people as possible, and it was fantastic." For the full chat see the video below.

