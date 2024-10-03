Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's communications chief announces big job change

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's global communications chief, Ashley Hansen, has confirmed that she will be branching away from her role with the couple to set up her own business, Three Gate Strategies.

Ashley confirmed that her new brand will "specialise in communications and brand management for distinguished individuals and organisations" with a particular focus on female-led businesses.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle launches her own lifestyle brand

The Duke and Duchess will be clients, and Meghan even helped Ashley brainstorm the name of her new venture, which derives from a Rumi proverb that someone should consider the "three gates" before saying something, those being whether what was being said was true, necessary and kind.

HELLO! understands that Ashley will continue to represent and advise the Duke and Duchess and their communications team.

© Jenna Jones Ashley is making a major career move

Ashley also revealed that she would be representing Meghan's commercial business as well as other creative projects led by the former actress.

Meghan was incredibly proud of her friend's move, and in a statement said: "We are so proud of Ashley, especially as a female entrepreneur. We look forward to having her focused expertise on our business and creative projects and her continued oversight of our communications team.

© Getty Ashley has steered the Duke and Duchess through major events, including the launch of their Netflix series

"My husband and I are excited to be alongside Ashley as she builds something extraordinarily special with her firm."

Ashley added: "I am incredibly grateful to The Duke and Duchess for their continued trust. Their unwavering support and belief in my new firm has been meaningful and is a testament to their leadership.

© Getty Meghan shared her pride for Ashley

"I knew when they first hired me that they were giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and I couldn't be happier to continue working together."

Last month, the Duchess was dealt a small setback for her new brand when its trademark application was refused, with the application noting that it is a "commonly used nickname" for the area.

© Diego Cuevas Ashley shared she would Meghan with her lifestyle brand

It's currently unknown when the company will begin trading, however, there have been plenty of insights into the products that the brand will be selling.

Previous trademark application filings disclosed some of the products, including digital and print cookbooks, tableware such as cutlery, dinnerware and decanters, napkins and tablecloths, and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

© Chris Jackson The Duchess suffered a setback with the brand last month

Back in April, the Duchess had the first of the products sent off, with several of Meghan's friends receiving jars of jam.