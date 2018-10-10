Palace release final details for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding The second royal wedding of the year is just around the corner

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding is just around the corner, and ahead of Friday's nuptials, the palace has released the final details. Fans have finally received confirmation that Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice will act as maid of honour on the day, while Jack has asked his brother, Thomas Brooksbank, to be his best man.

The youngest members of the bridal party will include some very adorable royals. Prince William and Kate's older children, Prince George, five, and Princess Charlotte, three, will once again take up their roles as pageboy and bridesmaid – just like they did in May for their uncle Prince Harry's wedding, and auntie Pippa Middleton's ceremony last year. Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter Mia, four, will be a bridesmaid as will Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor's five-year-old daughter Maud, who is a classmate of Prince George.

Loading the player...

Reports had previously claimed that Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy, six, would act as a bridesmaid and her role has also been confirmed. Other young bridal party members include Mr Louis de Givenchy, the six-year-old son of Mrs Zoe De Givenchy and Mr Olivier De Givenchy, and Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillip's daughters, Savannah and Isla, who are also Princess Anne's granddaughters. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Viscount James Severn will act as special attendants.

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz delights fans with baby news

Last weekend, the palace announced some very exciting details about Eugenie and Jack's big day. Italian singer-songwriter Andrea Bocelli will perform two songs during the ceremony, which will be held at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The Dean of Windsor will give the address and will also officiate as the couple make their marriage vows, while the Archbishop of York has written a personal prayer for the couple which will be included in the Order of Service.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte make up the bridal party

MORE: Holly Willoughby opens up about wanting another baby

The bride and groom's wedding cake has also been confirmed. Eugenie, Jack and their guests will be feasting on a red velvet and chocolate cake, which is described as "a traditional cake, with a modern feel." The cake will be baked by London cake designer Sophie Cabot; Eugenie first heard about and experienced Sophie’s skills via her father, the Duke of York, whose Pitch@Palace programme employed Sophie to supply decorated bespoke biscuits for their events.

Stay tuned to hellomagazine.com for live coverage of the big day from 8am, and join us at 8.30pm for our highlights video with all the best parts of Eugenie and Jack's special day.