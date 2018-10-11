Princess Eugenie's wedding flowers have arrived in Windsor – see photo Florist Simon Lycett posted a photo on Instagram

It's all go go go in the lead-up to Princess Eugenie's wedding, and the day before the nuptials, her rumoured florist Simon Lycett dropped a very big hint that he is taking charge of the flowers. Simon posted a photo as he arrived in Windsor on Thursday morning, just as the sun was rising. "Another early start for Team Lycett - and this time a little closer to home #haveflowerswilltravel #instafoliage #instaflower #simonsaysflowers," he wrote.

Simon is the director of his eponymous florist company, which was established in 1993. According to his official website, he "has been fascinated by flowers ever since he was seven years old". It notes: "He loves the buzz of creating dreams and magical settings within a world where everything's possible, and the words, 'can't do' are never uttered!"

Florist Simon Lycett shared a photo of his arrival

Simon has most likely been tasked with decorating the church, St George's Chapel, with his flowers as well as the venues, St George's Hall where the first reception will be held, and the Yorks' family home, the Royal Lodge, where the dinner will be served.

Fans will have to wait until Friday to see what flowers Eugenie and her groom Jack Brooksbank have chosen, although the bride is expected to follow in royal tradition and carry a sprig of myrtle in her bouquet. Myrtle for royal bouquets comes from a bush grown from a posy originally given to Eugenie's great-great-great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. The wedding custom dates back to when Queen Victoria's daughter, Princess Victoria, carried it among her bridal flowers in 1858.

The Queen, Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cambridge and Eugenie's mother Sarah, Duchess of York, have all followed the tradition. On her wedding day in July 1986, Sarah wore an elaborate floral headdress containing her husband Prince Andrew's favourite flowers, fragrant gardenias. Her bouquet was designed by society florist Jane Packer and featured lilies and lily of the valley arranged in an 'S' shape. Lily of the valley has been a staple for many previous royal bouquets as it represents marital happiness.

