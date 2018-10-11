Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan release never-before-seen photograph in Kensington Gardens Such a lovely shot!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have delighted royal watchers by releasing a brand new photograph, ahead of their upcoming overseas tour and the Invictus Games in Sydney. Posing in front of what is thought to be Kensington Gardens' stunning scenery, the couple looked thrilled to be promoting the upcoming tournament, as they held a banner reading, "Invictus Games: Sydney 2018". The Australian event's official account tweeted the snap with a caption that read: "Fabulous to see The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Fly the Flag for #IG2018 ahead of their trip Down Under! We’re looking forward to hosting them at various events during the Games & including the Closing Ceremony. Tickets are available online."

Harry and Meghan at 2017's games

In the sweet shot, Meghan looks stunning as ever, wearing what looks like an autumnal colour-block coat with her signature brunette waves. Harry opted for a light blue suit to promote the initiative he is so passionate about, which he launched back in 2014 to change the lives of wounded, injured and sick service personnel.

MORE: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S ROYAL WEDDING: A PHOTO ALBUM

Loading the player...

The Invictus Games is of course a special event for the royals as a couple, too, since Harry and Meghan made their first official appearance together at the event, in Toronto, in September 2017. This year's Sydney games will take place from 20-27 October, and coincide with the Duke and Duchess' first major overseas royal tour, during which they will also visit New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga over the course of 16 action-packed days.

Fabulous to see The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Fly the Flag for #IG2018 ahead of their trip Down Under! We’re looking forward to hosting them at various events during the Games & including the Closing Ceremony.

Tickets are available online https://t.co/7brBq4EK6f

#GameOnDownUnder pic.twitter.com/nUay7RIqnn — InvictusSydney (@InvictusSydney) October 10, 2018

It was recently revealed that presenter Alex Jones will be joining the pair at Invictus, since she will be hosting the BBC coverage of the event. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Incredibly honoured to be asked to host this year's coverage of the #invictusgames2018 for @bbcone. JJ Chalmers and I are flying off to Sydney next week to get to know Team GB and to bring you all the coverage. Our first programme covers the opening ceremony on Friday 19th. I hope you can join us."

MORE: Beach yoga, meeting koalas and 'welly-wanging' - what to expect from Harry and Meghan's royal tour