Jack Brooksbank's tears up as he sees bride Princess Eugenie for the first time The couple exchanged vows on Friday morning

Nervous groom Jack Brooksbank could not hold back the tears as Princess Eugenie entered St. George's chapel for their royal wedding ceremony on Friday. Upon seeing his bride, the 32-year-old man-of-the-moment removed his glasses and shed a few tears after laying his eyes on her. The couple exchanged vows in front of hundreds of guests - including senior members of the royal family - at Windsor Castle at 11am. Eugenie, 28, looked delightful in her stunning wedding dress, which was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos

As the couple stood next to each other at the altar, they shared several cute glances whilst overcome with emotion. The beautiful royal was walked down the aisle by her father, Prince Andrew. She was also accompanied by her adorable bridal party and her older sister Princess Beatrice, who was maid of honour. Jack, meanwhile, was being supported by his younger brother, Thomas Brooksbank, who took on the role of best man.

Princess Eugenie and Jack tied the knot on Friday

Eugenie and Jack's wedding comes five months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at the same chapel. The newlyweds appeared to be in great spirits and were no doubt reminiscing about their special day. After Friday's ceremony, the newlyweds will embark on a short carriage ride through Windsor. Following the carriage procession, the Queen will give a Reception at Windsor Castle for the couple and their wedding guests.

