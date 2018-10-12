The special gifts Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank received on their wedding day The bride's mother Sarah, Duchess of York gave Jack a very touching gift

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were presented with some very touching gifts which they showcased on the day of their royal wedding. Jack gave his longterm love a pair of stunning diamond and emerald drop earrings, which Eugenie paired with her exquisite Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara. The bride had borrowed the tiara – made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pavé set in platinum, with six emeralds on either side – from her grandmother the Queen.

Meanwhile, Jack proudly wore a tie pin that features the white rose of York – a nod to Eugenie's family – and the same pink padparadscha sapphire as Eugenie's engagement ring. The bride's mother Sarah, Duchess of York gave Jack the tie pin as a wedding gift; the groom's brother and best man Thomas Brooksbank also wore the same pin.

Eugenie looked absolutely breathtaking as she arrived at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Friday morning. She was joined by her father Prince Andrew, and her bridal party, who were made up of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall, Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy and other adorable youngsters.

Her wedding dress was designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British based label Peter Pilotto, in London in 2007. Eugenie has worn designs by the brand for several years, and met Mr Pilotto and Mr De Vos when she was co-hosting an event in support of women artists.

Eugenie's diamond and emerald earrings were a gift from Jack

Eugenie had specifically chosen a neckline that would show off the scar on her back, from an operation she had for scoliosis aged 12. The neckline folds around the shoulders to reveal a low back that drapes into a flowing full-length train. The fabric of her dress includes a number of symbols that have particular meaning to Eugenie, including a thistle for Scotland to represent Jack and Eugenie's fondness for Balmoral; a shamrock for Ireland to reflect the bride's maternal family; the York rose to represent Prince Andrew's side, and ivy to symbolise the couple's home, Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace.

Jack's pin was a gift from Sarah, Duchess of York

