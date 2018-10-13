There was an empty seat at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding – find out why And for a very good reason...

Princess Eugenie and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank invited no fewer than 850 guests to their royal wedding on Friday – but one seat was noticeably empty. Members of the royal family and the couple's closest friends were invited to sit in the quire of St George's Chapel, where they could witness the ceremony in full view, but the seat directly in front of the Queen was purposefully left unoccupied.

This was simply so that Her Majesty, who was seated in the second row, could have a clear, unobstructed view of the wedding. The same was done at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May, although at the time, rumours falsely swirled that the groom had wanted to keep the seat empty in honour of his late mother Princess Diana.

The seat directly in front of the Queen is always kept empty

At Eugenie and Jack's wedding, the Queen and Prince Philip were offered some of the best seats, close to the couple and seated alongside Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan. The front row was reserved for the bride's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her older sister Princess Beatrice, who was also maid of honour. Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, and Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, were next to them.

Other VIP guests who scored some of the best seats included Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda Field and Ayda's mother Gwen. The couple's daughter Teddy, six, acted as one of Eugenie's bridesmaids. The Princess has been friends with the Angels singer and his wife for years, after being introduced by Eugenie's mother Sarah.

It was previously reported that Sarah would regularly hang out with Robbie and Ayda in Los Angeles, where they have homes. Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were also invited to Robbie's Eurovision song contest viewing party in 2011, which took place at his family home in Wiltshire.

The royal family react as Eugenie makes her entrance

Other famous names on the star-studded guest list included models Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Cara Delevingne, and singers Ellie Goulding and Holly Valance. Demi Moore, Liv Tyler, Pixie Geldof, Stephen Fry and Julian Fellowes also made up the congregation.

