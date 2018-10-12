The sweet way Princess Eugenie made sure her bridesmaids and pageboys were entertained during royal wedding Eugenie pulled out all the stops to make it a day to remember for everyone

Princess Eugenie has been described as "lovely" and one of the "nicest" people by guests at her royal wedding on Friday, and it's easy to see why she's so popular! The beautiful bride made sure that all her guests were well looked after, in particular the young members of her bridal party. Wanting to keep them all entertained on what would have been a long day for them, Eugenie gave all her bridesmaids and pageboys bespoke gifts to entertain them. A source told HELLO!: "All the bridesmaids and pageboys were given bespoke packs to entertain them during the long day from KeepEmQuiet.com. The packs, which had individual names on, included colouring books, tailored games, figurines and puzzles. They also had dress up glasses and magic painting."

Princess Charlotte and Teddy Williams were among Princess Eugenie's bridal party

Those playing starring roles on Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's special day were bridesmaids Princess Charlotte, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Theodora Williams, and Maud Windsor, and pageboys Prince George and Olivier De Givenchy. The young children were looked after by Lady Louise Windsor - who also had a big part in her cousin's wedding by being named as a Special Attendant.

Princess Eugenie ensured all her bridesmaids and pageboys had a day to remember

There were plenty of memorable moments from the bridesmaids and pageboys throughout the wedding. Prince George was seen miming to God Save the Queen as he walked behind his cousin, while Savannah Phillips delighted George once again by joking around inside the chapel. Princess Charlotte showed off her perfect royal wave once more, while Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's eldest daughter Teddy made her first public debut.

The moment the bridesmaids and pageboys arrived

Teddy had plenty of show-stopping moments throughout the wedding, including asking Sarah Ferguson if she was the Queen. "Are you a Princess", Teddy then asked after being told a "no" from the mother-of-the-bride, to which Sarah answered: "Yes". Mixing with royalty, Teddy also showed that she was a natural when it came to waving to the adoring crowds that had stopped by to watch the second royal wedding of the year.

