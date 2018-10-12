Sarah Ferguson gives huge sigh of relief when Princess Eugenie's wedding is over – and it's hilarious! The proud mum was beaming with pride throughout the ceremony

On Princess Eugenie's wedding day, Sarah Ferguson looked every inch the proud mum as she arrived at St George's Chapel with her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice. And while she looked like she adored every moment of watching Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tie the knot, Sarah couldn’t help but breathe a huge of relief when the ceremony finished and gone as they had wanted. The comical moment was captured on Twitter by Royal Central's Charlie Proctor. Sarah had put a lot of effort into making the wedding special. A guest told reporters including HELLO!: "She has put everything together today and everything into it."

Sarah Ferguson was the doting mother of the bride on Princess Eugenie's special day

Sarah looked lovely in a emerald green dress by local Windsor designer Emma Louise Design, which she teamed with a Jess Collet hat. Her bag was particularly special though. The vintage Manolo Blahnik clutch had belonged to her mother Susan Barrantes, who carried it at her own wedding when she married Prince Andrew in 1986. Both Eugenie and Jack's close-knit families were out to celebrate their wedding. Eugenie's sister Beatrice played a special role as Maid of Honour, while Jack's younger brother Tom acted as Best Man. Many of Eugenie's younger cousins also had starring roles as members of the bridal party, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Savannah and Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall as pageboy and bridesmaids, while Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn were named as Special Attendants.

MORE: Watch the hilarious moment Teddy Williams asked Sarah Ferguson if she's the Queen

Sarah looked relieved taht everything went smoothly

WATCH: The clip of Sarah Ferguson sighing with relief

Prince Andrew, meanwhile, proudly walked his daughter up the aisle, and made many of the guests cry following his emotional father of the bride speech at the afternoon reception. The guest told HELLO!: "The Duke gave a great father-of-the-bride speech, there was some great anecdotes from childhood and all the way through to current affairs. The one thing that made me cry was the Duke, when he said he was going to do something he's never done before; he went over to his new son-in-law and hugged him. He isn't a very tactile person." The guest added: "There was emotion from both sides of the family, Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson] and Jack's family."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.