Kate Middleton actually wore her royal wedding outfit last year – see the photos So that's why her dress looked so familiar…

The Duchess of Cambridge is known as the queen of recycling, often repeating her looks when out on public engagements. And it seems Kate likes to apply the same rule when it comes to dressing for a royal wedding. At recent family gatherings, Kate has chosen to wear a new dress – but in a very similar style to one we've already seen her in. At Princess Eugenie's wedding on Friday, the mother-of-three looked beautiful in a raspberry pink dress by Alexander McQueen.

And if you think it looked familiar, that's because Kate wore a nearly identical version of the dress in June 2017 for Trooping the Colour. The two dresses feature the same flattering silhouette, cinched in waistline and pleated skirt. Although for the Queen's birthday, Kate wore a light pink version of the dress with more subtle shoulder pads, and the dress at Eugenie's wedding appeared to have shorter sleeves.

Kate wore a very similar style of her dress in June last year

She certainly seems to be a fan of the shoulder detail, as she wore a similar style to Prince Louis' christening in July, and again to Trooping the Colour the month before. Both dresses were made by Alexander McQueen.

MORE: Kate's dress blows up in the wind at royal wedding - and Sophie Wessex's reaction is hilarious!

Prince William's wife appears to recycle her looks for royal weddings so as not to upstage the bride. At Prince Harry and Meghan's nuptials in May, Kate once again chose to repeat another of her winning looks.

She did the same for Meghan's wedding, recycling a very similar, but not identical, look

The Duchess turned to her favourite designer, Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen, and asked for a bespoke yellow dress coat to be made. While it looked strikingly similar to the cream dress coat she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening in May 2015, there were some subtle differences – namely, the colour of the dress, and the four buttons on each cuff.

MORE: 21 best moments from the royal wedding

Loading the player...

HELLO!'s souvenir edition with full photo album from the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be on sale in London on Sunday and nationwide on Monday. Stunning images of all the royal, Hollywood, supermodel and society guests, details of the bride's dress, the ceremony, carriage procession and all the tender moments you didn't see on TV. Don't miss it!