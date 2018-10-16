Prince Harry comments on his and Meghan Markle's baby gender – boy or girl? Watch video Do you think the couple will have a son or a daughter?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fans around the world have been swept up in royal baby fever ever since the couple announced they are expecting their first child. And just a few hours after their big news was revealed, Harry gave a speech in which he touched upon their baby's gender. Speaking at a welcome reception in Sydney, Harry said: "G'day, Your Excellency, Ladies and Gentlemen. It is great to be back in Australia. And especially even more so, this is my wife's first visit here, so I'm very excited to show her this incredible country of yours."

After describing some of the activities they had carried out on the first day of their tour – including meeting some adorable koalas and greeting locals at the Sydney Opera House – Harry said: "We're both delighted to be here and really impressed to see you serving beer and tea at an afternoon reception, in true Aussie style! Thank you for the incredibly warm welcome and the chance to meet so many Aussies from all walks of life."

The father-to-be added: "And we also genuinely couldn't think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby, whether it's a boy or a girl, so thank you very, very much."

Of course, royal fans will have to wait until the baby is born to find out the gender. Kensington Palace traditionally does not announce the child's sex beforehand, and Harry and Meghan may choose to keep the gender a surprise, just like Prince William and Kate did with their firstborn, Prince George.

Meghan is thought to be around 12 weeks pregnant

Despite the uncertainty, bookies are already taking bets on the baby's name. "The early favourites are Victoria, 15/2, and James, 9/1, after a smattering of bets landed straight after this morning's announcement, while Diana, like with William and Kate's baby betting down the years, is also popular at 12/1," Betway spokesperson Alan Alger said.

In the official announcement, the palace stated that the baby is due in spring 2019 but HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash has predicted he or she will be born in April. She tweeted: "By my calculations, the baby is due in late April. 16 is a good day to be born." This would mean Harry and Meghan would welcome their first child around the same time as the Queen's birthday, which falls on 21 April.

