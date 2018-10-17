Princess Charlotte bears striking resemblance to Prince William in this amazing throwback Seeing double!

There's no denying that Princess Charlotte shares a striking resemblance with her father, Prince William. In the official pictures from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding, the three-year-old royal can been seen sharing similar facial features to her dad when he was ten years old. Royal fan account, called PrinceGeorgeCharlotteLouis, noticed the uncanny resemblance in an old photo which saw William at Buckmore Park Playscape in Chatham, in August 1992. Fans rushed to post comments, with one saying: "She's her father's daughter." Another added: "The double, never saw it before."

Prince William pictured at Buckmore Park Playscape in 1992

On Friday, Charlotte played a very important role at Eugenie's big day by acting as bridesmaid. Her older brother, Prince George, was one of the two pageboys. The beautiful official photograph from the big day was released on Saturday, which showed the adorable bridesmaids and pageboys seated around the happy couple in the White Drawing room of Windsor Castle. Both George and Charlotte shared the spotlight with their cousins Mia Tindall, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips, while Robbie Williams' daughter Theodora, Princess Eugenie's goddaughter Maud Windsor (the daughter of Lord and Lady Fredrick Windsor) and pageboy Louis de Givenchy also star. The official pictures were taken by British photographer Alex Bramall shortly after the church service on Friday.

MORE: Princess Eugenie releases new wedding photo with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's wedding

The palace released the photos with this statement, which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank have released four official photographs from their Wedding day. The images were taken by photographer Alex Bramall at Windsor Castle and later in the day at the private evening reception at Royal Lodge. The couple are delighted to be able to share these images of their special day." The official wedding photographer, who photographed Eugenie for Harper's Bazaar US in 2016, said: "It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to photograph Princess Eugenie and Jack on this most special of days. I look forward with great excitement to capturing this significant occasion and wish them both a happy future together."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.