The Duchess of Sussex has revealed the one thing she doesn’t miss about her life before marrying Prince Harry – and it may surprise you. Meghan explained how quitting social media had been "freeing" as they chatted with surfing community group OneWave on Sydney’s Bondi Beach on the fourth day of their royal tour.

Speaking to local resident Jessina Oakes, Meghan shared her experience of quitting social media, after famously closing her public Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts, along with her lifestyle blog The Tig, once her relationship with Prince Harry became serious.

Prince Harry and Meghan joined a surfing community group on Bondi Beach

"She said a really beautiful quote. She said ‘flattery and criticism run through the same filter,'" Jessina revealed. "She said it was very freeing that she no longer has social media. And just how great One Wave is making those connections with people and being able to support one another."

Meghan used to be a prolific user of social media while she was still working as an actress, and often gave glimpses at her glamorous lifestyle and inside the house she rented in Toronto while filming Suits. The 37-year-old also ran a lifestyle blog, The Tig, where she also shared some of her favourite recipes and interviews with inspirational people.

Meghan used to share photos of her life on social media

While she doesn’t miss sharing elements of her life online, it appears Meghan still uses her mobile phone to keep in touch with friends and family while she’s away. On Thursday, the Duchess was caught holding her phone as she prepared to leave Melbourne and said her goodbyes to the Governor of Victoria.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the phone in Meghan’s hand in a photo shared by the Governor on Twitter, taken as they prepared to board their plane. No doubt the Duchess wanted to take the opportunity to use the rare downtime in their schedule to message friends or catch up on some news.

