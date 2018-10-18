Pregnant Meghan Markle reveals why she had a 4:30am wake-up call – and it might surprise you That's an early start!

The Duchess of Sussex has been travelling non-stop this week, jetting around Australia on her royal tour with husband Prince Harry. And on Friday, Meghan had a particularly early start, revealing that she woke up at 4:30am. The royal, who is expecting her first child, told a group of beachgoers at Bondi Beach that she was up early to do yoga first thing in the morning, adding that it was "so good for healing your mind".

Charlotte Waverley, 35, who is expecting and had her two-year-old son, Finn, with her, talked to the Duchess about pregnancy: "Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag. She said she was up at 4.30am this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn't sleep. It's a bit of a double whammy for her, she said, as she has both the baby and jet lag to contend with."

Meghan was chatting to a local surfing community group known as OneWave, which raises awareness for mental health and wellbeing in a fun and engaging way. She and Harry joined the group on the beach for a mental health session, where the members sat in an 'anti bad vibes' circle and discussed their experiences.

The Duchess, who is a devoted yogi, looked in her absolute element, chatting to the locals and sweetly taking part in a big group hug. Meghan, whose mother Doria Ragland is a yoga instructor, nailed her beach look in a £1,080 striped maxi dress by local designer Martin Grant. The olive and brown number features a pleated skirt and was perfect for dressing Meghan's small baby bump.

The royals are on day four of their autumn tour. After their meeting with One Wave, they took part in a short walkabout on the beach, where they were greeted by cheers and screaming fans. Harry has visited Australia on several occasions before in a royal capacity, but this was Meghan's first time and her first long-haul overseas tour.

The Duke and Duchess will carry out no fewer than 76 engagements over the 16 day period. They made fleeting visits to Melbourne and Dubbo, and are due to see more of Sydney and the stunning Fraser Island. After Australia, they will travel to New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga before returning home to the UK.

