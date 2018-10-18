Meghan shows first hint of blossoming baby bump in Melbourne Aww!

The Duchess of Sussex proudly showed her blossoming baby bump for the first time on the third day of her royal tour in Melbourne on Thursday. Until now, the mum-to-be has been dressed in loose-fitting shirts and coats, but the chic Dion Lee dress she wore during a day of engagements showcased her neat bump to perfection.

Meghan looked gorgeous in the navy ‘Folded Sail’ dress from the Australian designer’s pre-fall 2019 collection, which features a wrap front, cinched-in waist and elegant A-Line skirt with folded detailing. Once she removed the Martin Grant trench coat she had donned for her walkabout with husband Prince Harry, royal fans got their first glimpse at her tiny bump.

Meghan showed a hint of baby bump during her trip to Melbourne

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the exciting news that they are expecting their first baby together after touching down in Sydney on Monday. The couple’s baby is expected in spring 2019, however, it may be that Meghan is actually closer to four months pregnant than three – putting her due date closer to the end of March.

MORE: Meghan might be further along in her pregnancy than first thought

According to singer Missy Higgins, who met Meghan in Sydney, the Duchess could be further along in her pregnancy than first thought. Missy took to Instagram after meeting the royals at a reception hosted by the Governor-General and revealed: "What an honour to meet the beautiful Duchess today! She was such a sweetheart. I said I felt sorry for her having to do all these meet-and-greets while 4 months pregnant! What a trooper. Prince Harry was gorgeous too, a real charmer. He squeezed Luna's legs and said 'who's this little cutie?' Looking forward to telling Luna she slept through it all one day."

The Duchess is expecting her first child in spring 2019

Both Prince Harry and Meghan are delighted by their news, and have spoken about their "little one" with well-wishers during their royal tour. On the second day of their tour, Meghan said she's doing "pretty well" but is suffering a bit from tiredness. She told a fellow mother on Wednesday that so far she is "running on adrenaline".

STORY: Meghan opens up about pregnancy symptoms

Loading the player...

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.