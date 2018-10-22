Pregnant Meghan Markle is 'not sick or exhausted' and will resume royal tour The Duchess was forced to pull out of some engagements over the weekend

Meghan Markle is "feeling fine" and will return to duties on Tuesday as planned, a royal source has revealed. The pregnant Duchess has recently had to pull out of a few engagements, but an insider insists that Meghan's absence has nothing to do with her pregnancy. "She is not sick or exhausted and is feeling fine, and in fact she spent some time preparing for the coming days of the tour while the Duke was out on duty," they said.

Meghan was noticeably absent from a morning engagement in Sydney on Sunday. She had been due to present medals at an Invictus Games road cycling event alongside husband Prince Harry, but Meghan opted to rest after she had stayed up the night before watching the opening ceremony. The event ran late because of severe storms, and Harry is said to have encouraged his wife, who is four months pregnant, to slow down.

Harry and Meghan spend the day on Fraser Island:

Loading the player...

On Monday, the Duchess was advised to miss the first two engagements on Fraser Island in case the road travel made her feel sick. The bumpy path leading to Pile Valley and Lake McKenzie was considered to be unsuitable for her to travel on. But Meghan, 37, will resume her full tour schedule on Tuesday as she and Harry continue their journey to Fiji. By the end of their 16-day trip, the Sussexes will have carried out no fewer than 76 engagements, so it's no wonder Meghan deserves a well-earned break.

MORE: Pippa Middleton pictured for first time with baby son

"She is not sick or exhausted and is feeling fine," a royal source said

MORE: Meghan shocked by Harry's very public bear hug - video

The couple's baby is due in spring 2019, and given how far along she is, Meghan is expected to give birth in late March or the beginning of April. Harry, 34, has been making a few public references to their little one during the tour, and last week admitted that he would love to have a daughter. In a video captured and shared by a crowd member while Harry was on a walkabout in Sydney, a fan is heard shouting, "I hope it's a girl!" Harry then replied with: "So do I!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.