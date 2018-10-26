Prince Harry had a sneak peek of Meghan's wedding look before the big day – details Harry admitted he "shouldn't have really been there"

It's tradition for the groom not to see the bride in her wedding dress until the big day. But Prince Harry has revealed he was given a glimpse of Meghan's bridal look well before the nuptials. While his wife's gown and veil were kept a secret, Harry actually helped Meghan choose her wedding day tiara. The pair gave a joint interview for new exhibition, A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which showcases their wedding outfits.

In the audio recording, Meghan said: "When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara. Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty the Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine."

The couple's wedding outfits are being showcased in a new exhibition

Speaking of the diamond bandeau tiara which originally belonged to Queen Mary, Meghan added: "I think it was just perfect because it was so clean and simple." Harry then revealed that he was present at the time. "Every girl's dream is to be able to try on a tiara and, funnily enough, it was the one that suited the best, the one that looked the best on you without question," Harry told his wife. "I shouldn't have really been there, but an incredible loan by my grandmother, it was very sweet."

Meghan's five-metre long veil is on display

Harry and Meghan's wedding outfits have gone on display at Windsor Castle in the new exhibition. Visitors can see the Duchess's elegant gown and incredible five-metre long veil, as well as a replica of her bouquet. Harry has loaned a replica of his military uniform for the display, while Prince George's pageboy outfit and Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress also feature. The exhibition is open until 6 January 2019 after which it will relocate to the Palace of Holyroodhouse from 14 June to 6 October 2019.

